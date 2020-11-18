STP leader Altaf Jiskani killed in armed attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Leader Sindh Tarqi Passand Party (STP), Altaf Jiskani on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries here at civil hospital Hyderabad where he was brought from Tando Allahyar in a critical condition after an armed attack.

STP chairman Dr Qadir Magsi confirmed that vice chairman STP, Altaf Jiskani was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Tando Allahyar had breathed his last at civil hospital Hyderabad. Talking to the media, Dr Magsi said Jiskani was one of the founding members of STP and his services would always be remembered. Dr Magsi also demanded for immediate arrest of murderers.