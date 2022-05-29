UrduPoint.com

STP To Contest LG Polls In Sindh Against Feudal Lords: Qadir Magsi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Sunday said that his party will give tough time to PPP in the local body elections across the province and will not allow anyone to win the elections unopposed.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of party office bearers of Karachi division at Taraqi Pasand House.

Dr Magsi said that Sindh was in a difficult situation for which there was need of joint struggle for the rights of the masses.

He alleged that 16000 acres of land had been illegally allotted to Bahria Town while the lands of the province were being illegally occupied.

He expressed concern over rising inflation in the country and demanded of the government to reverse the increased prices of petroleum and diesel.

He said that young people across Sindh were competing with the feudal lords in the local body elections and now no one would be able to win the elections without contest.

STP leaders Haider Mallah, Soomar Mangrio, Ashiq Solangi, Qadir Chana and others were present on the occasion.

