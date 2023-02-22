STP To Organize "Mother Land Day" Public Meeting On Feb 24 In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM
Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has announced to commemorate the annual event of "Mother Land Day" here on February 24
According to the programme a public meeting would be held for "Mother Land Day" at Hyderabad Bypass near Ayoob hotel on Friday at about 5 pm.
STP chairman also invited the leadership of different political parties to attend the motherland day programme.