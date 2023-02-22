UrduPoint.com

STP To Organize "Mother Land Day" Public Meeting On Feb 24 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM

STP to organize "Mother Land Day" public meeting on Feb 24 in Hyderabad

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has announced to commemorate the annual event of "Mother Land Day" here on February 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has announced to commemorate the annual event of "Mother Land Day" here on February 24.

According to the programme a public meeting would be held for "Mother Land Day" at Hyderabad Bypass near Ayoob hotel on Friday at about 5 pm.

STP chairman also invited the leadership of different political parties to attend the motherland day programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

