STP to organize "Mother Land Day" public meeting on Feb 24 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has announced to commemorate the annual event of "Mother Land Day" here on February 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) has announced to commemorate the annual event of "Mother Land Day" here on February 24.

According to the programme a public meeting would be held for "Mother Land Day" at Hyderabad Bypass near Ayoob hotel on Friday at about 5 pm.

STP chairman also invited the leadership of different political parties to attend the motherland day programme.