Stranded Blind Indus Dolphin Rescue From A Canal Of Larkana District

Tue 09th November 2021

Stranded Blind Indus dolphin rescue from a canal of Larkana district

A team of Sindh Wildlife Department Sukkur has rescued a blind Indus dolphin, locally known as Bhulan, from the Warah Canal, near village Yar Muhammad Jeho, close to Banguldero, taluka Ratodero(Larkana), on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Wildlife Department Sukkur has rescued a blind Indus dolphin, locally known as Bhulan, from the Warah Canal, near village Yar Muhammad Jeho, close to Banguldero, taluka Ratodero(Larkana), on Tuesday.

According to the villagers that we saw the Blind Indus Dolphin first time in the Warah Canal close to the village. They informed the staff of the Sindh Wildlife Department Sukkur for rescue operation.

An official of Sindh Wildlife Department Sukkur told that the dolphin was stranded in the canal and the one-way flow of water prevented it from traveling back into the main River Indus.

He said, "If not rescued, the mortality of the animal becomes its inevitable destiny, which is never desired." On Tuesday, a team of the wildlife department was dispatched to the canal site.

After an operation that lasted at least two hours, the blind Indus dolphin was rescued. It was later released upstream of the Sukkur Barrage, 85km from the canal.

It may be mentioned that the blind Indus dolphin is one of the world's most threatened mammals and has been officially declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN.

There are approximately 2,000 dolphins in Pakistan found in the River Indus from Thatta to Mianwali. Of these, around 1,400 are in Sindh.

The blind Indus dolphin is a unique species found only in Pakistan but due to over-fishing, illegal fishing practices, and shrinkage of the River Indus, its population has been threatened.

