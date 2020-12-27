UrduPoint.com
Stranded Containers Transported To Silk Route Dry Port

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Stranded containers transported to Silk Route dry port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :National Logistics Cell (NLC) successfully managed transportation of stranded containers from Khunjerab Pass to Silk Route Dry Port at Sost in freezing temperature ahead of schedule to avoid further losses to traders.

The containers got stranded due to outbreak of COVID-19. For this purpose, Khunjerab border was temporarily opened from December 15 to 25, to allow cross border movement of stranded containers.

The border is closed from November 30 to April 1st every year due to heavy snowfall in the area, said a press release received here on Sunday.

On opening of border on December 15, transportation of containers started from Khunjerab Top as per laid down COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The challenging task to manage movement of containers was made possible with assistance of local administration and Frontier Works Organization (FWO). All containers were safely moved to NLC Dry Port at Sost despite slippery conditions caused by snow and icing on road.

These containers carry machinery for hydel energy project, Corona aid for education Department of Gilgit-Baltistan and trade consignments as well. The goods at Khunjerab have been de-stuffed at NLC Dry Port Sost for formal custom clearance. Empty containers would be transported back to Khunjerab Top for taking over by Chinese counterpart.

