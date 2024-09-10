Open Menu

Stranded Family Rescued Near Kallar Kahar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities took swift action in response to an emergency (15) call and provided immediate assistance to a family stranded near Kallar Kahar here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a car had broken down near a forest close to Kallar Kahar. A man, accompanied by two children, became anxious due to the situation.

He immediately called 15 and requested police assistance. The Safe Cities 15 centre connected citizens to the relevant police through a conference call. The police promptly provided assistance and transferred them to a safe location. Expressing his thoughts, the citizen said, "When we saw such services in other countries, we wished for the same in our own country. It's a joy to see such facilities in our homeland."

