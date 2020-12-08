Stranded Hindu family accorded warm welcome on arrival from India

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon here Tuesday received a Hindu family returned home from India after being stranded there for 10 months. Hindu family consisting of four members had been stopped by Indian authorities after their visa term had expired in February 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon here Tuesday received a Hindu family returned home from India after being stranded there for 10 months. Hindu family consisting of four members had been stopped by Indian authorities after their visa term had expired in February 2020.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Rural Qandeel Fatima accorded warm welcome to the affected family members who were subjected to mental torture by Indian authorities in suspicion of being Pakistani detectives.

Naar Khan, her wife Shamori, Vinod and Samtra told that they had gone to India to visit religious places but their 25 days visa had expired there.

After expiry of the visa, Indian authorities had stopped them from returning home, Naar Khan said.

He said due to the efforts of the Government of Pakistan they were able to return their home.

On arrival here at Hyderabad, the district administration has received them with warm welcome and gifts and essential items including groceries were given to them by Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon on behalf of the local administration.

Naar Khan's family belongs to Husri union council of taluka Hyderabad Rural.