Stranded Overseas Pakistanis Appeal Govt To Evacuate Them From KSA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:41 PM

Families of overseas Pakistani citizens, stranded in Saudi Arabia due to lockdown, have appealed to the government to evacuate their loved ones and bring them back to their homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Families of overseas Pakistani citizens, stranded in Saudi Arabia due to lockdown, have appealed to the government to evacuate their loved ones and bring them back to their homeland.

Family of Imtiaz Ali, an expatriate who has stranded in Makkah Mukarramah has appealed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari to help him to get out from hotel Darul Ayman, Makkah District.

According to his voice message sent by his family, he was picked up from his house by local authorities and sent him to a quarantine centre established in the hotel.

Despite his all tests are negative since nine days, neither he was released nor he was allowed to go home.

He informed that he had now left completely unattended and no proper food was being given to him while this starvation was creating more problems for him.

Imtiaz informed that a number of Pakistanis were still stranded in Saudi Arabia and unable to be returned. He said that they were neither being attended nor they were being provided food and medical aid.

On behalf of those Pakistani nationals, the family of Imtiaz appealed to the governmentto rescue all stranded Pakistanis.

