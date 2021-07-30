UrduPoint.com
Stranded Pakistani Workers Can Get UAE Work Permit, Visas Extended

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Stranded Pakistani workers can get UAE work permit, visas extended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistani workers stranded in their home country due to the suspension of flights could get their work permits and visas extended through their employers, advised Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE.

The ambassador, Afzaal Mahmood, held a meeting with senior officials from UAE's Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Tuesday to seek guidance in various issues faced by Pakistani expat workers due to the Covid-19 situation, according to a statement tweeted by the embassy.

The envoy was informed by the ministry that workers stranded due to the suspension of flights could get their work permits and visas extended through their employers, Khaleej Times reported .

Also, those seeking cancellation of their visas could apply to the Labour Ministry, and it would take about two weeks for it to be approved, the statement further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

