Stranded Pakistanis evacuated from South Africa, Madagascar by chartered flight

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A chartered flight of Global Aviation Friday left for Islamabad from Madagascar carrying 111 Pakistanis with most of them being stranded, following the suspension of flights operation in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty seven Pakistani passengers boarded from South Africa and 54 from Madagascar, said a press release received here.

The chartered flight was arranged by the joint efforts of the high commissions of Pakistan for South Africa and Mauritius.

The passengers were seen off at airports by the representatives of the two Pakistani high commissions.

The departing passengers thanked the government of Pakistan for enabling their return by carrying out this complex flight operation.

The high commissions of Pakistan for South Africa and Mauritius acknowledged the support of the governments of South Africa and Madagascar for allowing this chartered flight.

They also appreciated the support of Äl Nusrah Foundation (a South African philanthropic organization) and local Pakistanis in Madagascar who evinced immense leadership qualities by continually liaising with all involved, in the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.