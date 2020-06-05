UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stranded Pakistanis Evacuated From South Africa, Madagascar By Chartered Flight

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Stranded Pakistanis evacuated from South Africa, Madagascar by chartered flight

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A chartered flight of Global Aviation Friday left for Islamabad from Madagascar carrying 111 Pakistanis with most of them being stranded, following the suspension of flights operation in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty seven Pakistani passengers boarded from South Africa and 54 from Madagascar, said a press release received here.

The chartered flight was arranged by the joint efforts of the high commissions of Pakistan for South Africa and Mauritius.

The passengers were seen off at airports by the representatives of the two Pakistani high commissions.

The departing passengers thanked the government of Pakistan for enabling their return by carrying out this complex flight operation.

The high commissions of Pakistan for South Africa and Mauritius acknowledged the support of the governments of South Africa and Madagascar for allowing this chartered flight.

They also appreciated the support of Äl Nusrah Foundation (a South African philanthropic organization) and local Pakistanis in Madagascar who evinced immense leadership qualities by continually liaising with all involved, in the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad South Africa Mauritius Madagascar All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

25 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

31 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally rea ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

4 minutes ago

Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Ex ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.