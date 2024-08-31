Stranded Pakistanis in Iraq return home after PM’s intervention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Following the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani pilgrims stuck in Iraq have returned home safely through two Iraqi airlines.

The prime minister had ordered swift action to ensure the immediate repatriation of the Pakistani pilgrims, a statement issued by the PM Office on Saturday said.

The prime minister’s directives were promptly followed by the Pakistani ambassador who established emergency contact with the relevant Iraqi authorities and airlines' authorities to resolve the matter swiftly.

Upon the prime minister's instructions, food and other facilities were also provided to the Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq.