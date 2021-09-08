UrduPoint.com

Stranded Ship Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Until Recovery Of Dues: Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:01 PM

Stranded ship will not be allowed to leave until recovery of dues: Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that the stranded ship in Karachi would not be allowed to leave without recovering out standing dues and inspection expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that the stranded ship in Karachi would not be allowed to leave without recovering out standing dues and inspection expenditures.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the ship was stranded and taken off the shores of Karachi.

"It is a law in the world that the company which owns the ship is responsible for its pull out." said the minister adding that the captain of the ship did not make any emergency call informing that the ship was stranded.

Replying to a question, he said that the government has full faith that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will discharge its duties to ensure free and fair Cantonment Election as its mandate under article 218(3) of constitution.

However he was surprised to receive a show cause notice as he was not in the constituency since elections were announced.

The minister said he has submitted his reply to the show cause notice.

