Strangled body of elderly woman found in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) ::The police have recovered a dead body of an elderly woman who was strangled by unknown accused people in the limit of Daraban police station, said police on Saturday.

According to police Hashu Bibi, wife of Ghulam Qasim, resident of Garah Mauladad, a day before her body was received, had gone to see her daughter in Gandi Ashiq village.

The woman did not return home all night long. The next day her dead body was found in the outskirts of Gandi Ashiq in the fields, unknown miscreants allegedly strangled the woman.

Police said that injuries were also found on the neck and ears of the strangled woman. Her son Juma Khan identified her mother and lodged FIR with the Police Station Daraban against the unknown accused with no arrest until the filing of this report.