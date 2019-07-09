Strangled body of girl found in Multan

A strangulated body of a girl has been found from Shuja Abad, Multan.The victim, a 23-year-old girl committed suicide after hanging her with a ceiling fan in Shuja Abad, Multan

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) A strangulated body of a girl has been found from Shuja Abad, Multan.The victim, a 23-year-old girl committed suicide after hanging her with a ceiling fan in Shuja Abad, Multan.On information Raja Ram police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.