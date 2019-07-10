Strangulated body of a lady found in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

A strangulated body of a 36-years-old lady namely Rozina wife of Muneer was found into a house at sector 36/B Taiser Town Surjani here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A strangulated body of a 36-years-old lady namely Rozina wife of Muneer was found into a house at sector 36/B Taiser Town Surjani here.

The Surjani town police have arrested the husband of lady identified as Muneer who is allegedly involved in murder, said police sources on Wednesday.

In a separate incident another 24-years old lady namely Sumeera wife of Muhammad Ibrahim was shot dead by the firing of her brother Muhammad Ali son of Kalu at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth here, said police sources.