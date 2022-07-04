Strangulated body of a minor girl recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Monday recovered a body of 11-year-old girl who went missing the night before from railway colony.

Father of the deceased girl in FIR lodged with Cantt police station said that her daughter Mahnoor went to the market to purchase food items but didn't return.

Police, after a thorough search, found the strangulated dead body of a girl from the railway's vacant quarter. Police have collected all evidences to find the real cause of her death and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police also sent samples to confirm sexual violence against the minor girl.