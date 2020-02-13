UrduPoint.com
Strategic Economic Framework Help To Open Investment Opportunities Between Two Countries: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that strategic economic framework between Turkey and Pakistan, would help to open investment opportunities, besides improving business relations of the two countries

Talking to a private news channel, he said the strategic economic framework would expedite the trade activities between the two nations.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have vast areas to promote business and investment ties. Meanwhile, he said the participation of Turkey in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would beneficial for Pakistan and added a formal invitation to take part for investment in the economic zones of CPEC had been extended to all countries.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

