Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), held a significant meeting with Vice Chancellors of key universities and higher education institutions at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, welcomed the Chairperson and the participating Vice Chancellors and expressed appreciation for the PHEC’s commitment to collaborative policymaking and inclusive dialogue.

The meeting was attended by several key academic leaders, including Prof. Dr. Mohammad Inayat Ullah Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering & Technology, Taxila; Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University; Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University; Prof. Dr. Kamran Afaq, Vice Chancellor of Hi-Tech University, Taxila; Prof. Dr. Jameel un Nabi, Vice Chancellor of University of Wah; Prof. Dr. Sultan, Vice Chancellor of Kohsar University, Murree; and Dr. Zia Batool, representing the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Islamabad.

The discussions covered a wide range of critical issues. One of the main topics was the need for a shift from quantity to quality in higher education, with an emphasis on Quality Assurance Agencies (QAA), Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs), Organizational Research and Innovation Centers (ORICs), and Internal Quality Controls (IQC). The meeting also focused on the importance of governance and institutional reforms, particularly in promoting academic freedom, accountability, and improving decision-making processes within universities. Enhancing research and teaching excellence was also discussed, with a focus on improving the quality, visibility, and citation of academic outputs.

The Vice Chancellors further explored the need to prioritize public investment in key areas such as STEM fields and thematic centers, which are critical for the economic viability of the higher education sector. In addition, civic engagement and outreach initiatives were considered, especially in fostering collaboration between universities, industry, and civil society.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of leadership development and grooming future academic leaders who will drive the transformation of the sector. Finally, internationalization was discussed, with particular attention to building global partnerships, enhancing linkages, and improving university rankings.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Khan presented a detailed SWOT analysis of the higher education landscape in Punjab. The analysis identified key strengths, such as the presence of over 90 public and private universities in the province, expanding enrollment, a growing gender balance with female enrollment around 45%, and diverse research competencies.

The legal framework supporting higher education and the presence of competing public and private sector institutions were also highlighted.

However, the analysis also revealed several weaknesses, including the poor relevance of research, outdated curricula, skill mismatches, and insufficient linkages with industry. Inconsistent quality across institutions and regional disparities between urban and rural areas were also noted as challenges, along with issues such as the lack of Outcome-Based Education (OBE), critical thinking, and integration across disciplines.

The meeting emphasized the inadequate support for social sciences and humanities, governance problems, slow decision-making, and budgetary constraints that affect faculty recruitment and infrastructure development.

Despite these weaknesses, the SWOT analysis also pointed to several opportunities. The ongoing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 and education reforms presents a promising pathway for progress.

There is growing interest in digitization, AI, tech integration, and hybrid learning models. The demand for quality education and skills development is on the rise, and there is a potential for international partnerships, particularly with countries involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The demographic diversity of students, the movement of students within and outside the country, and the creation of inclusive campus communities were all seen as opportunities for fostering stronger educational outcomes.

The analysis also acknowledged several threats, including the brain drain of top faculty and graduates seeking better opportunities abroad. The unregulated growth of Degree-Awarding Institutions (DAIs) and the economic instability resulting from fiscal crises and inflation, which may lead to budget cuts, were also raised as concerns. Political upheaval and policy discontinuity were seen as additional threats to the stability and progress of higher education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all the Vice Chancellors expressed unanimous support for the PHEC’s inclusive and strategic approach to addressing these issues. They commended Prof. Dr. Khan for his leadership in initiating such an important conversation and emphasized the need for continued collaboration between universities and the PHEC to strengthen the higher education sector in Punjab.

Dr. Bushra Mirza thanked the Chairperson of PHEC for his valuable insights and leadership, as well as all the participating Vice Chancellors for their active and constructive engagement in the discussion. The meeting ended with a shared commitment to working together in the best interests of higher education in the province.

The meeting marked the first official interaction of Prof. Dr. Khan with academic leadership since assuming office on May 13, 2025.