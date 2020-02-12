Strategic plan of NA to improve performance of legislators: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the strategic plan of the National Assembly would focus on improving the legislative skills of lawmakers and building their capacity for conducting meetings of standing committees especially of public accounts committee in an effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the strategic plan of the National Assembly would focus on improving the legislative skills of lawmakers and building their capacity for conducting meetings of standing committees especially of public accounts committee in an effective manner.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of National Assembly Strategic Plan 2019-2023, he said liaison of experts in different sectors with the members of standing committees would be enhanced.

Asad said the assembly had established a merit based system and recently promoted 300 employees of the National Assembly in a transparent process.

He said parliamentary diplomacy was started and parliamentarians effectively represented Pakistan on international forums like Inter Parliamentary Union and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Parliamentary friendship groups were formed so that legislators could come in contact with diplomats and work to improve relations of Pakistan with important countries in the world especially Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

The parliamentary groups were working to enhance Pakistan's trade and build its image, he added.

He said the committees of agriculture and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project were activated to help in implementation of projects.

The Speaker assured that he was not just representing the ruling party but was the custodian of the house, adding aim of the legislation should be to provide relief to the public and legislate in larger public interest.