Strategic Planning Workshop Begins At Jamia Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A four-day ‘strategic planning’ workshop began at Jamia Gujrat, organised by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) to enhance academic strategies and institutional efficiency.
The sessions are being led by experts from Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, including Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Dr. Shahzad Khan.
They are providing insights on strategic planning, teaching and research evaluation, performance improvement measures, and practical implementation strategies. Discussions also focus on university challenges and future development plans. Director ORIC, Dr.
Adil Rasheed, inaugurated the session, emphasizing the need to align teaching and research methodologies with contemporary educational demands. He stated that the workshop will equip faculty and administrative staff with modern strategies to improve efficiency and enhance the academic environment.
Around 30 officials from various university departments are participating in the training. Experts will also discuss ways to optimize teaching and research practices and formulate future academic roadmap. The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in fostering institutional development and strengthening the university’s overall performance.
