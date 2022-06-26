UrduPoint.com

Strategic Reforms In Specialized Healthcare On Cards: Sufi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to initiate strategic research and development reforms in specialized healthcare.

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi, in a press statement on Sunday, said that these reforms would include assisting and enhancing the number of entities for the local development of specialized equipment for cerebral palsy, prosthetics and assistive devices.

Moreover, specialized music based learning for patients with cognitive impairment would be introduced, he added.

Under the said reforms, the low cost special wheel chairs and other assistive material would be locally manufactured, so that these required items could be easily available to the ordinary citizens.

The government would also take steps to provide subsidy on these items, Sufi added.

