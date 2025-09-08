Strategic Water Diversions Reduced Impact Of Flood: Musadik Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Federal Minister Musadik Malik said on Monday that the ongoing flood, the fourth largest in the country’s history, was managed through timely government planning and strategic interventions, which will help reduce its impact
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister Musadik Malik said on Monday that the ongoing flood, the fourth largest in the country’s history, was managed through timely government planning and strategic interventions, which will help reduce its impact.
Talking about the government’s response, Malik said authorities were able to interpret scientific data in advance and, on that basis, strategically breached waterways to control the flow.
“As a result, the water remained manageable in Sindh and comparatively less destructive,” he added.
The minister added that the government had already extended relief and rehabilitation support to flood-affected communities and was now focusing on assistance for the agriculture sector.
However, he pointed out that challenges remain. “In northern areas, riverbank construction by wealthy and politically connected groups has worsened the situation,” he said.
He also highlighted unregulated housing societies built along rivers and natural depressions, which divert floodwaters toward urban settlements.
In major cities, including Karachi and Lahore, Malik admitted that drainage systems are ill-equipped to deal with such unusual flooding.
“Local governments will have to take emergency-level initiatives to strengthen drainage and flood management systems,” he said.
Recent Stories
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar
Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala
Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 10
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik
Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnership ..
Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 29
AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gand ..
Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY11 minutes ago
-
Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference54 seconds ago
-
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar55 seconds ago
-
Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala56 seconds ago
-
Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 1058 seconds ago
-
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations8 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnerships8 minutes ago
-
Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 298 minutes ago
-
AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur,8 minutes ago
-
Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness8 minutes ago
-
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro55 minutes ago