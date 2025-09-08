Open Menu

Strategic Water Diversions Reduced Impact Of Flood: Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister Musadik Malik said on Monday that the ongoing flood, the fourth largest in the country’s history, was managed through timely government planning and strategic interventions, which will help reduce its impact.

Talking about the government’s response, Malik said authorities were able to interpret scientific data in advance and, on that basis, strategically breached waterways to control the flow.

“As a result, the water remained manageable in Sindh and comparatively less destructive,” he added.

The minister added that the government had already extended relief and rehabilitation support to flood-affected communities and was now focusing on assistance for the agriculture sector.

However, he pointed out that challenges remain. “In northern areas, riverbank construction by wealthy and politically connected groups has worsened the situation,” he said.

He also highlighted unregulated housing societies built along rivers and natural depressions, which divert floodwaters toward urban settlements.

In major cities, including Karachi and Lahore, Malik admitted that drainage systems are ill-equipped to deal with such unusual flooding.

“Local governments will have to take emergency-level initiatives to strengthen drainage and flood management systems,” he said.

