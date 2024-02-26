Strategies to mitigate risk of road accidents discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In a proactive move aimed at curbing road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer issued directives for rigorous enforcement measures in Multan.

The deputy commissioner was chairing a special meeting attended by Regional Transport Secretary and some other officials, here on Monday.

Addressing the prevalent challenge of road accidents, Deputy Commissioner Qadeer initiated a crackdown on illegal workshop operations and unlicensed drivers, emphasizing the paramount importance of road safety.

Stringent actions have also been decided against unauthorized rikshaw bodies workshops, with a special focus on dismantling illegal rickshaw setups.

He directed maximum efforts to implement comprehensive traffic management strategies, including the closure of road dividers at central locations to optimize traffic planning.

Initiatives to reduce traffic congestion including adjusting school and college timings to alleviate traffic loads during peak hours. Similarly, it was also decided to take strict measures against underage drivers to mitigate the risk of accidents.