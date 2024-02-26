Strategies To Mitigate Risk Of Road Accidents Discussed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In a proactive move aimed at curbing road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer issued directives for rigorous enforcement measures in Multan.
The deputy commissioner was chairing a special meeting attended by Regional Transport Secretary and some other officials, here on Monday.
Addressing the prevalent challenge of road accidents, Deputy Commissioner Qadeer initiated a crackdown on illegal workshop operations and unlicensed drivers, emphasizing the paramount importance of road safety.
Stringent actions have also been decided against unauthorized rikshaw bodies workshops, with a special focus on dismantling illegal rickshaw setups.
He directed maximum efforts to implement comprehensive traffic management strategies, including the closure of road dividers at central locations to optimize traffic planning.
Initiatives to reduce traffic congestion including adjusting school and college timings to alleviate traffic loads during peak hours. Similarly, it was also decided to take strict measures against underage drivers to mitigate the risk of accidents.
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered3 minutes ago
-
National Boys U20 Volleyball Championship in City from March 1: Khalid Waqar3 minutes ago
-
10 illegal arm holders nabbed13 minutes ago
-
President lauds blind cricket team for bringing fame to Pakistan, highlighting DAPs' capabilities14 minutes ago
-
IT Minister forecasts bright future as Pakistan's IT exports surge14 minutes ago
-
Senate passes seven private members’ bills, refers four to committees23 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected first woman Chief Minister of Punjab23 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Syed Murad Ali Shah elected as Chief Minister Sindh third time23 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor inaugurates 7-day anti-polio campaign23 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents32 minutes ago
-
‘Ishq Murshid’ featured its new Sindhi Song by Saif Samjejo34 minutes ago