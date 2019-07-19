UrduPoint.com
Strategy Adopt For Development Of Cultural Activities In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:42 PM

Strategy adopt for development of cultural activities in Punjab

On the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for development of cultural activities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for development of cultural activities across the province.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said in a statement on Thursday that the main objective of the strategy is to promote provincial harmony in all provinces and not just providing standard entertainment to the public besides this highlighting the capabilities of local artists of every region.

This show is one of the efforts of the series in which people of Lahore will have an opportunity to watch music, dance, beauty of Seraiki culture, Blochi lifestyle, folk songs, unique sword dance and other colorful events of DG Khan and its surrounding areas.

In this regard Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai is monitoring the arrangements for guest singers, artists and other cultural delegation from DG Khan.

"The arrangements for DG Khan Shows have been finalised. We are hopeful that the cultural show will prove to be a unique gift for the people of Lahore," the executive director said.

