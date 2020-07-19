UrduPoint.com
Strategy Being Adopted To Improve Municipal Services: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Strategy being adopted to improve municipal services: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Sunday said that a comprehensive strategy was being adopted for improving municipal services.

Addressing a meeting of Metropolitan Corporation, he said that local administration was taking solid steps to resolve issues of citizens by providing them basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said that strict monitoring of officers of local administration was being ensured so that they could accomplish their set tasks with in stipulated time period.

Parliamentarians Raja Riaz Ahmad, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and others were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

