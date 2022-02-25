Strategy being devised to attract youth towards regional, international sports, Buppi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, said on Friday that strategy was being devised to attract the youth of rural areas especially South Punjab towards regional sports as well as international sports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, said on Friday that strategy was being devised to attract the youth of rural areas especially South Punjab towards regional sports as well as international sports.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting and media briefing regarding revival of traditional sports organized by Traditional sports and games association at divisional sports office here.

He said that such events would be organized in near future to attract our youth towards positive activities.

We want to encourage our youth towards healthy and positive activities by promoting our traditional sports as the traditional sports are the identity of our soil.

To keep it alive we will continue to hold such competitions to aware the youth from our culture.

On this occasion, President Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association Nawab Furqan Khan gave a detailed briefing regarding the meeting agenda and the event organized by TSGPA.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan Nadeem Anjum Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Maqsood Divisional Sports Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ata-ur-Rehman and others were present.