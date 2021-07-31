'Strategy being evolved to make 4 cities attractive' : Kamran Lashari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Walled City Authority (WCA) Lahore Kamran Lashari said that a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to make four cities as attractive metropolises in Punjab.

In this connection, historical buildings and cultural heritage would be preserved by utilizing available funds so that the next generation will be acquainted with the history, culture and way of life of the region, he added.

During his visit to Faisalabad on Saturday for inspection of historical buildings and other heritage, he said that under WCA arrangements, four cities of the province including Faisalabad will be made "Dilkash Cities" and funds had also been earmarked for this purpose. He said that various proposals regarding preservation, renovation and rehabilitation of original shape of historical old buildings were under consideration.

DG Walled City Authority said that Faisalabad (formerly known as Lyallpur) had its own historical and cultural importance.

Therefore, monuments of historical and spiritual personalities will be protected.

He said that cultural heritage reflects the historical identity and lifestyle of any area which was imperative to acquaint future generations with its cultural roots. Therefore, rapid steps were being taken for restoration and preservation of historical buildings and places in Faisalabad in their real form, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director Local Government (DLG) Mian Aftab, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Director General WCA along with Deputy Commissioner and other officers inspected District Council, old buildings of Pakistan Model school Katcheri Bazaar, Allama Iqbal library, Clock Tower, Heritage shops outside Chenab Club and other memorable and sites.