Strategy being evolved to provide facilities to workers of mining sector: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to provide facilities to workers of the mining sector.

Rules and Regulations are being constituted for the health safety and security of workers in the mining sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is rich in natural resources, he said adding that we are trying to utilize the resources for benefiting the people of this country.

To a question, he said that Balochistan has huge mineral resources. We are working on legislation and policy regarding the mining sector, he said.

Finland, Ireland and Singapore have made remarkable progress due to one window operation for investors, he said.

The incumbent government, he said is taking measures to facilitate the investors through one window operation facility. Quoting the geological survey reports, he said Pakistan was holding trillions of Dollars in mineral reserves.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel program, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), promoted a policy of agitation during four years period. He said that PTI had created unrest in the country. PTI was found involved in attacking national institutions, he added.

In reply to a question about rising petroleum prices, he said the prices have increased internationally. He said that the government was trying to reduce the burden on the masses.