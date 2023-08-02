Open Menu

Strategy Being Evolved To Provide Facilities To Workers Of Mining Sector: Musadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Strategy being evolved to provide facilities to workers of mining sector: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to provide facilities to workers of the mining sector.

Rules and Regulations are being constituted for the health safety and security of workers in the mining sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is rich in natural resources, he said adding that we are trying to utilize the resources for benefiting the people of this country.

To a question, he said that Balochistan has huge mineral resources. We are working on legislation and policy regarding the mining sector, he said.

Finland, Ireland and Singapore have made remarkable progress due to one window operation for investors, he said.

The incumbent government, he said is taking measures to facilitate the investors through one window operation facility. Quoting the geological survey reports, he said Pakistan was holding trillions of Dollars in mineral reserves.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel program, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), promoted a policy of agitation during four years period. He said that PTI had created unrest in the country. PTI was found involved in attacking national institutions, he added.

In reply to a question about rising petroleum prices, he said the prices have increased internationally. He said that the government was trying to reduce the burden on the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Progress Singapore Ireland TV Government

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

34 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

34 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

34 minutes ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

43 minutes ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

43 minutes ago
NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

51 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

51 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

51 minutes ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

51 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan