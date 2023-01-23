Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombudsman

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah on Monday said that ombudsman office had introduced a fast system for the registration of complaints and was formulating strategies for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah on Monday said that ombudsman office had introduced a fast system for the registration of complaints and was formulating strategies for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems.

Addressing the members of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Monday, he said that textile industry was the backbone of the economy, whereas textile exporters were playing vital role in economic development of the country. No country could achieve economic targets without the due role of exporters, therefore, his office was taking all out measures to address the exporters' grievances and rectify the complaints by carrying out independent and transparent investigations about tax maladministration. He described that an online FTO portal was being launched in order to provide facilitation to tax payers.

Dr. Asif Mahmood said that FTO had developed a very simple complaint filing procedure as any aggrieved person could file complaint personally or through courier service, email, online and fax. He said all the complaints were promptly acknowledged by the FTO HQs or its Regional Offices. He asked business community to give their suggestions to further streamline the complaint redressal system of FTO.

Earlier PTEA's vice Chairman Muhammad Idrees, in his welcome address, said that textile industry had an overwhelming impact on the economy with its 60% share in exports, whereas textile exporters were major stakeholders in foreign exchange earnings and generating employment. He said that the country was passing through difficult times. This was the time to step up sensibly and support the export sectors for earning of precious foreign exchange as export sector had the ability to put the economy on track and steer Pakistan towards economic prosperity, he added.

Former chairman Azhar Majeed Sheikh said that liquidation of refunds and automation of sales tax had released the financial stress, however still huge amount of exporters was stuck with FBR in tax refunds. He requested the FTO to look into the matter. He stressed that FTO should play role in release of such refunds that would help in addressing liquidity issues of taxpayers.

Later, PTEA insignias were presented to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah. A large number of textile exporters including Advisor Incharge FTO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Akram Khan were also present in the meeting.