Strategy being formulated to maintain law & order during Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that a comprehensive security strategy is being formulated to maintain law and order in the district during Muharram.

He said this during a meeting with Ulma of different sects in his office here Tuesday. CPO Capt (R) Sohail Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioners Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Mudassar Nazir and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner said SOPs for Muharram processions and majlis in connection with anti-corona had finalized and it has been decided that masks must be wear during processions and Majlas maintaining social distance.

Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Hafiz Muhammad Amjad and others assured full cooperation and said that excellent traditions would be maintained by lasting peace and religious harmony.