Strategy being implemented for uninterrupted power supply to industrial sector: FESCO Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A comprehensive strategy is being implemented to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial sector, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) Shafiqul Hasan.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Monday, he said that electricity is imperative to boost industrial and business activities. Therefore, FESCO is striving to provide electricity uninterruptedly.

However, the business community should also contribute its role in electricity production by using it at flat rate up to maximum extent during winter, he added.

He said that people of Faisalabad are very responsible and they are paying their electricity bill except some elements who are chronic defaulters and are reluctant to pay electricity bills in-time.

He said that FESCO has also chalked out a plan to recover dues from such elements by detaching their electricity supply meters or facilitating them with installments in payment of electricity bills in case of emergency.

He said that Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) is the face of FESCO and their performance is being improved. He asked the business community to communicate screen shot of their mobile call if any SDO did not respond to their calls for redressal of electricity related complaints promptly.

Earlier, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam also addressed the meeting while former president Mian Javed Iqbal, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Bilal Waheed, Kashif Zia, Sheikh Yaseen, Tanveer Riaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, FCCI shield was also presented to FESCO Chief Shafiqul Hasan.