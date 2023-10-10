Strategy devised to check smog

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown against those who cause smog and punishments and fines will be imposed according to the new rules

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown against those who cause smog and punishments and fines will be imposed according to the new rules.

Instructions were issued to report on a daily basis to Administrative Officers, Environment, Road Transport, Solid Waste Management Company and Agriculture Department officers.

Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC) Muhammad Iqbal expressed these views while addressing District Anti-Smog Committee meeting.

Thee meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Faisal, Qamar Mahmood Manj, Ahsan Mumtaz, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr.

Sajjad Mahmood, DO Environment Waseem Ahsan and Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Warriach.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said that the Punjab government and Environment Department had framed new rules for taking action against violators along with an awareness campaign to prevent smog, according to which against those who burn crop residues in fields a fine of Rs.15,000 per acre would be imposed along with criminal proceedings.

He said that kilns without zigzag technology and factories running without air pollution control devices would face prosecution with fine from Rs.1,00,000 to Rs.5,00,000.