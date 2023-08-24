Strategy devised to purge corruption in LG&CD Department

Under the guidance of the Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, a comprehensive strategy has been devised by the Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department to eradicate corruption and a three-member committee has been constituted to scrutinise departmental matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of the Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, a comprehensive strategy has been devised by the Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department to eradicate corruption and a three-member committee has been constituted to scrutinise departmental matters.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the municipal officers from the planning offices of the nine zones of Lahore have been instructed to provide a complete record of the initial three months of the ongoing fiscal year. The record will encompass details of illegal constructions, notices issued by the local government department, FIRs, and demolished and sealed buildings. Additionally, details of approved and unapproved maps for commercial, residential, and industrial constructions in all zones of the city, along with an assessment of revenues and fees collected in the past three months are being evaluated.

On the orders of provincial information minister, a committee comprising senior officers of the department will review the entire record to determine the accuracy and completeness of the information obtained from the planning offices. This review will also verify whether all tax collections have been deposited into the government treasury or not. The three-member committee will also examine instances of negligence on the part of officials based on the review of records.

It will also be checked how many maps of commercial, residential and industrial constructions in various zones of Lahore have been granted during the past three months, as well as the reasons behind any rejections. The legality of the approved building plans will also be scrutinised by the committee as part of their terms of reference.