Strategy devises to end dengue: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. Saqib Zafar Tuesday said that a new strategy has been evolved on the recommendation of dengue experts and health professionals to focus on the areas where dengue cases are being reported.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office, he said that all efforts had been focused on immediate case response in dengue affected areas of Rawalpindi to overcome the fatal ailment by applying fogging and sprays as recommended by the experts.

The commissioner said that a special task force has been constituted to examine the working of sanitary patrols, supervisors and quality of IRS and larva-siding activities.

Saqib Zafar stressed that anti-dengue efforts should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus.

He asked health professionals to remain vigilant and conduct visits of dengue affected areas on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

He said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, dengue diagnostic facilities are being extending at grassroots level. Saqib asked the management of filter clinics to submit details of patients received in filter clinics daily, so that trend of disease could be followed accordingly.

On the occasion Additional DC (Headquarters) Saima Younis briefed the meeting about the latest situation of dengue in Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.