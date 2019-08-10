Strategy evolved for cleanliness operation during Eid: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) ::A comprehensive strategy has been evolved for cleanliness operation during Eid-ul-Azha across the division for prompt lifting and disposal of sacrificial animals' remains and other waste.

This was informed by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti during media briefing here Friday. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan and others officers were also present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner said that FWMC, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees had been mobilized for cleanliness operations and citizens would be provided pollution free environment during Eid days.

He said that cleanliness operation would be strictly monitored.

The Commissioner said the special control room would work at divisional level to supervise the cleanliness operation and public complaints in this regard would be redressed immediately.

He cleared that carelessness would not be tolerated relating to the cleanliness operation and action would be taken against the responsible, however, the staff showing best performance would be rewarded for their encouragement.