Strategy evolved for prevention, detection of crimes on scientific lines: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two-pronged strategy has been evolved with a focus on prevention and detection of crimes purely on scientific lines, said Imran Mahmood, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Two-pronged strategy has been evolved with a focus on prevention and detection of crimes purely on scientific lines, said Imran Mahmood, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisalabad.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that for first-time crimes mapping has been introduced in addition to the classification of crimes. "This data is analyzed and preemptive steps are being taken with abrupt changes in Police patrolling", he added.

About detection of crimes, he said that it has been further divided into two parts. "Immediately after the commitment of a crime, suspects are being identified, investigated and challaned so that they could be convicted from the competent courts.

Regarding "abduction for ransom" cases, he said that only one such incident was reported during the last four months. "We took it as a challenge and have successfully traced the culprits and hopefully, they will be arrested very soon. He said that Punjab Police has introduced a comprehensive system of "Khadmit Markiz which has lessened the burden on the Police station up to 80% as people are getting 14-15 different Police related services through this innovative intervention. He said that now only accused, complainant and persons required in investigation have to visit police stations. Highlighting the importance of "Khadmit Markiz", he said that its presence should be extended up to the sub division level to facilitate the masses.

Responding to a question, RPO said that the minimum posting period for a SHO has been fixed at three months. He further said that each department has its own accountability system but we have further improved it through human resource and management systems. He said that under the arrangement, 435 transfers and postings were made and it was ensured that no police personnel should be posted more than thrice in a police station.

About Alternate Dispute resolution Committees (ADRC), he said that under existing police rules, we could not adopt this system and fresh legislation is required for the formulation of such committees. Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan City Police Officer (CPO) said that in view of street crimes more than one hundred police jawans have been deputed while Elite and Dolphin patrolling has been expedited in Kharrianwala industrial area.

Quoting the Sialkot incident, he said that when foreigners arrive in a factory, then police are informed. He said that it creates problems for police to provide immediate security to the foreigners. He requested factory owners to inform concerned police well ahead of the arrival of the foreigners. He said that they should also inform police if they smell internal disturbance in their factories. He further said that factory owners should also install CCTV cameras outside their premises to discourage street crimes. Mr. Tanvir Malik Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said that in order to facilitate the business community, traffic police have allowed entry of mini-trucks measuring up to 18-20 feet to enter into the city area.

He further said that traffic police were consulting all concerned Government departments and stakeholders to introduce a one-way system in the downtown area of eight bazars. Earlier President Atif Munir Sheikh introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that law and order situation is imperative for the industrial, commercial and business activities in the city. He condemned the Sialkot incident and expressed concern on cases of abduction for ransom in Faisalabad. He demanded an increase in police force to tackle the increasing crimes, proportionate to its burgeoning population.