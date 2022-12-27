UrduPoint.com

Strategy Evolved To Check Oil Theft From Parco Line: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to check oil theft from PARCO pipeline.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that 93 cases of oil theft were reported from Faisalabad division which was a matter of great concern.

He said that district administration of all four districts in collaboration with police would take appropriate steps to check oil theft from Parco pipeline passing through Faisalabad division.

In this connection, thorough patrolling would also be ensured at Parco pipeline in addition to taking stern action against those involved in oil theft.

Strict action would also be taken against the officials of police and district administration found involved in assisting the oil pilferers, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mehmood and officers of Parco were also present.

