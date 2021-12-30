UrduPoint.com

Strategy Evolved To Give New Gas Connections, Resolve Problems Of Low Pressure: SNGPL GM

Published December 30, 2021

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide new gas connections in addition to resolving the problems of low pressure in different parts of the region, said Masroor Ahmad Khan, General Manager SNGPL Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide new gas connections in addition to resolving the problems of low pressure in different parts of the region, said Masroor Ahmad Khan, General Manager SNGPL Faisalabad.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday, he said that despite the acute shortage of gas, the SNGPL had installed 52,000 domestic connections during last year.

He said that industrial development was imperative for the national growth and hence, SNGPL was trying its optimum level best to resolve its genuine issues on top priority basis. He said that being a nation, "we must try to accept ground realities and accordingly mend our ways".

He said that Faisalabad region had been declared best because of its outclass performance.

"It has recorded minimum losses' ', he said and added that more connections were installed as against the given targets.

He underlined the need for ensuring close liaison between FCCI and SNGPL and said that FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh should identify the areas facing problems of low pressure so that genuine complaints could be resolved without any delay. He also floated a proposal to create a whatsapp group so that FCCI members could file their complaints 24/7 and could also get online feedback from the department.

He said that gas problems relating to M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates were being resolved expeditiously while the government had also been requested to allocate additional gas quota for the new industrial units expected to be set up in the planned industrial estates.

He also supported the proposal of Engineer Ihtasham Javed, central chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to introduce uniform gas rates in the country without any segregation of domestic or industrial connections.

Responding to a question, he said that units working in the urban areas would get their guarantees back as soon as the issue of provisional gas rates was resolved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). He gave a full assurance that gas connections of industrial units shifting from urban to planned industrial estates would be transferred on priority basis.

Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh said that Faisalabad would become a leading industrial hub of Pakistan as at least 76 industrial units would become operational with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during next year.

He said that in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas was imperative for these units and we must take appropriate measures well ahead of their operation. He said that due to the ill-conceived policies of previous governments.

He eulogized the industrialists who were crusading to make Pakistan economically a sovereign country despite of consuming costly electricity, gas and cotton.

Later Atif Munir Sheikh along with Engineer Ihtasham Javed and Kashif Zia presented FCCI shield to SNGPL GM Masroor Ahmad Khan.

Acting chief SNGPL Taskinul islam Hashmi, Deputy Chief Officer Business Development MuhammadWaqas Yousuf and Executive Engineer Muhammad Noman Afzal were also present in the meeting.

