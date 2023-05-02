Strategy evolved to hold Inter exams in transparent manner: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed presided over an emergency meeting of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to make the annual intermediate examinations fair and transparent.

She said that inter exams would start from 20th May 2023 and in this connection and effective strategy was evolved to holding the exams in a most befitting manner.

However, the commissioner expressed dismay over report of irregularities in the matriculation examination and said that the incidents of mobile phone using by some invigilators in the examination centers and disclosure of papers before exams were the serious issues which would not be tolerated at all.

She said that the cases of unfair mean (UMCs) were also detected in the Matric exams, on which strict action was taken.

She said that she monitored the matric examination centers continuously and some RIs were found not be present at the centers. Now it was necessary to eliminate such trend in the Inter Exams.

She ordered the Director Colleges, Deputy Directors Colleges, CEOs Education, Board administration to ensure full coordination with each other for conducing Inter Exams fairly and transparently.

She also directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) for police duty at examination centers and said that the staff who was appointed for inter exams should be re-verified and those who had performed duties honestly in the past should be assigned duty in the future.

She said that irrelevant and unauthorized persons would not be allowed to interfere in the examination process at any center and in this regard strict action would be taken without any discrimination.

She said that list of invigilators should be finalized as soon as possible. It was necessary to eliminate mafias and improve vigilance in the examination centers and those who rob the rights of intelligent and hardworking students would be dealt with an iron hand, she added.

She informed that 365 centers were established for inter-exams across the division and it was cleared that the neutral invigilator would perform duties. She clarified that the examination system had to be made fool-proof at all costs. After confirmation of heads of colleges and education department, the staff would be appointed and in case of absent of RI, the summary trial of the concerned would be taken as there would be zero tolerance in the intermediate examinations.

She said that deputy commissioners had also been taken on board in this regard and they would remain in touch constantly with deputy directors colleges and CEO Education.