Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has evolved a solid strategy to overcome the issue of inflation in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has evolved a solid strategy to overcome the issue of inflation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to announce an incentive package for provision of economic relief to the common man.

These views were expressed by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA, while listening to problems of people at his office, here on Tuesday.

He said that the government fully realises the difficulties created due to hike in prices, adding that necessary steps were being taken to tackle the mafia involved in artificial inflation.

He said that socioeconomic development was among the top most priorities of the government and many reforms had been introduced to improve the efficiency of the government departments and eliminate corruption.

He said that various reforms had been introduced in the Faisalabad Development Authority to improve its performance. Besides this, different projects of repair, maintenance and construction of roads are also in progress.