UrduPoint.com

Strategy Evolved To Overcome Inflation: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:27 PM

Strategy evolved to overcome inflation: MPA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has evolved a solid strategy to overcome the issue of inflation in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has evolved a solid strategy to overcome the issue of inflation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to announce an incentive package for provision of economic relief to the common man.

These views were expressed by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA, while listening to problems of people at his office, here on Tuesday.

He said that the government fully realises the difficulties created due to hike in prices, adding that necessary steps were being taken to tackle the mafia involved in artificial inflation.

He said that socioeconomic development was among the top most priorities of the government and many reforms had been introduced to improve the efficiency of the government departments and eliminate corruption.

He said that various reforms had been introduced in the Faisalabad Development Authority to improve its performance. Besides this, different projects of repair, maintenance and construction of roads are also in progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Man Progress Government Top

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

25 minutes ago
 Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

1 hour ago
 DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, ins ..

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, holds open court, inspects vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect ..

DC visits Basti Kacholian, Lal Sohanra to inspect vaccination drive

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.