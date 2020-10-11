Strategy evolved to rehabilitate historical buildings: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to restore and rehabilitate historical buildings for preserving cultural heritage and civilisation for the next generation. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while pressing over a meeting of board of Governors (BoG) of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation on Sunday. The DC, being chairman of the foundation, appreciated efforts of the BoG and said that live nations do not waste their national heritage as it is a source of bright and prosperous future. He said that participation of local industrialists in protection of cultural heritage and civic beauty projects was commendable because protection and restoration of historical buildings and cultural heritage is tantamount to preserve civilization of this region.

The meeting also discussed the matter of establishment of Lyallpur food Court and agreement of Lyallpur Heritage Shops. Vice Chairman/ Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Executive Members of BoG Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Administrative Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, Superintendent Central Jail Noor Hassan Bagheela, Registrar Agricultural University Umar Saeed, Curator Lyallpur Museum Zahid Iqbal, District Manager TEVTA Muhammad Younus, Madam Bazla and others were present.