Strategy finalised for decisive operations in South Punjab kacha area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A comprehensive strategy has been finalized to launch decisive operations against criminal elements in South Punjab’s Kacha area, according to an official handout issued on Monday.

Recommendations have been developed to equip the police with modern weaponry and advanced technology, focusing on intelligence-based operations. Proposals also include initiatives for social development—particularly in education, healthcare, and employment—to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region.

The decisions were made during a high-level meeting held at the South Punjab Secretariat, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional Inspector General (IG) of Police Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPO DG Khan Captain (R) Tariq Wilayat, DPO Rajanpur Farooq Ahmed, and officers from the Pakistan Rangers. Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz and DPO Irfan Ali joined the session virtually. Political Assistants Ameer Taimur (DG Khan) and Nasir Dogar (Rajanpur), Additional Secretaries Zahoor Hussain Bhutta and Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Iram Abbas, and PSO Ghulam Sarwar were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani declared that “not even an inch of South Punjab will be allowed to become a no-go area.” He assured that all necessary resources would be provided to law enforcement and civil administration to uphold the writ of the state.

He stated that recommendations for supplying modern arms and equipment to the police have been forwarded to the government. Under-construction police pickets and base camps will be completed as soon as possible. In addition, socio-economic proposals were discussed, including offering easy loans for self-employment, establishing girls’ schools, healthcare facilities, and livestock centers to stimulate the local economy.

He also praised the Rangers for their continued support of police operations in the Kacha region.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IG Police Muhammad Kamran Khan emphasized the importance of modernizing the police force to conduct effective operations in Kacha. “Punjab Police has the full capability to eliminate criminal elements and their facilitators,” he said, adding that officers are sacrificing their lives to restore peace in the region.

RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan delivered a detailed briefing on the current situation in Kacha and proposed the formation of a dedicated “Kacha Special Force.” He recommended equipping this force with track Armoured Personnel Vehicles (APVs), thermal imaging weapons, and establishing 10 new police pickets along with a new base camp in Rajanpur.

Commissioner DG Khan Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry suggested the construction of six new roads, 12 girls’ schools, and seven health centers in the Kacha area as part of the long-term development strategy.

Meanwhile, DC Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz proposed establishing a Danish School in the district, with a dedicated quota for students from the Kacha region.