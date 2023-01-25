UrduPoint.com

Strategy Finalized To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic In City Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Strategy finalized to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city areas

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safion Wednesday chaired a meeting to maintain smooth flow of traffic inside city areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safion Wednesday chaired a meeting to maintain smooth flow of traffic inside city areas.

In the meeting, they finalized a comprehensive plan, in which district administration with support of traffic police to address traffic congestion issues.

Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim, Chief Warden Civil Defense Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, SP Traffic Muhammad Saeed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Engineer Misbah Waheed, DSP Traffic Islahuddin and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the traffic problems in inner-city marketsand business centers were discussed in detail and the participants presented their suggestions regarding controlling the traffic problems.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner carefully listened to all the suggestions and finally it was unanimously decided that a mega crackdown would be launched against the encroachment s inside city areas on a daily basis.

The meeting finalized strategy to ease the flow of traffic in Ashraf Road, Chowk Yadgar, Ghantaghar, Tehsil Gurghadi and Riti Bazaar, which will overcome most of the traffic problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi directed the administrative officers and traffic officers to implement the plan as soon as possible and to launch a joint operation against the encroaching mafia to control the traffic problems in Peshawar.

.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Road Traffic Safi All

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

33 minutes ago
 Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit ratin ..

Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit rating

44 minutes ago
 Meeting of Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group ..

Meeting of Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group KP held

12 minutes ago
 211.648 kg drugs recovered during last week, 12 ar ..

211.648 kg drugs recovered during last week, 12 arrested: ANF

12 minutes ago
 First KP Badminton League to start from Jan 27: Na ..

First KP Badminton League to start from Jan 27: Nadeem Khan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.