Strategy finalized to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safion Wednesday chaired a meeting to maintain smooth flow of traffic inside city areas.

In the meeting, they finalized a comprehensive plan, in which district administration with support of traffic police to address traffic congestion issues.

Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim, Chief Warden Civil Defense Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, SP Traffic Muhammad Saeed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Engineer Misbah Waheed, DSP Traffic Islahuddin and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the traffic problems in inner-city marketsand business centers were discussed in detail and the participants presented their suggestions regarding controlling the traffic problems.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner carefully listened to all the suggestions and finally it was unanimously decided that a mega crackdown would be launched against the encroachment s inside city areas on a daily basis.

The meeting finalized strategy to ease the flow of traffic in Ashraf Road, Chowk Yadgar, Ghantaghar, Tehsil Gurghadi and Riti Bazaar, which will overcome most of the traffic problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi directed the administrative officers and traffic officers to implement the plan as soon as possible and to launch a joint operation against the encroaching mafia to control the traffic problems in Peshawar.

