UrduPoint.com

Strategy For Drastic Reforms In AJK Ready: PM Told

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:41 PM

Strategy for drastic reforms in AJK ready: PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that a strategy for major institutional and economic reforms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was ready for its phased implementation.

In a meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the AJK government's reforms strategy for economic development, employment, food security, better service delivery, institutional reforms and rule of law.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, AJK chief secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the reforms strategy would be implemented in two phases.

To be implemented in six months, the first phase comprises cleanliness of cities and nullahs, removal of encroachments along banks of water bodies, reforms in education and health sectors, repair and rehabilitation of basic infrastructure and water and power systems.

The meeting was told that the AJK government would carry out weekly planning to ensure the implementation of first phase within the stipulated time.

The second phase, which consisted of long term reforms, was meant to bring about economic development, ease of doing business and promotion of tourism.

Moreover, the government would also uplift livestock, floriculture, horticulture and kitchen gardening for food security.

Similarly, the completion of half-complete projects, monitoring of education and health sectors through technology, improvement in power sector, taxation reforms and rule of law were also part of the reforms strategy.

Underscoring the vitality of rule of law, the prime minister said the welfare states were known for having non-discriminatory laws for both rich and poor. Moreover, he said the government was also ensuring the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism and its immediate enforcement.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business Poor Education Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Employment

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akramâ€™s message for â€˜good menâ€™ trig ..

Shaniera Akramâ€™s message for â€˜good menâ€™ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.