Strategy For Opening More Businesses Within One Week: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:26 AM

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the strategy for opening more businesses were being prepared and soon it would be announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the strategy for opening more businesses were being prepared and soon it would be announced.

Talking to a delegation of traders' associations here Thursday, he said the government was taking steps for the protection of the people from pandemic,besides considering different options to starts business activities in the province.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Ghazan Jamal, the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and board of Investment & Trade (BoIT) Hassan Daud Butt were also present on the occasion.

He appreciated the cooperation of the trader community with the provincial government so far and assured that in consultation with traders' association a clear strategy in this regard would be framed within a period of one week.

