Strategy formed for removal of remains of sacrificial animals

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting to finalize the strategy for disposal of remains of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting to finalize the strategy for disposal of remains of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

The Sindh Local Government Minister on the occasion said that the district chairmen, KMC and all other local government departments should be kept on board in whatever strategy was formulated to dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals, said a statement on Saturday.

All the support of Sindh government was with the elected local body representatives, he added.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government of Sindh had decided to give a special grant of Rs 10 million to each DMC for smooth and clean execution of the sacrifical process in respective union councils.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani, MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar, Mayor Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas, Chairman Central Municipality Rehan Hashmi, Chairman Korangi Nair Raza, Chairman East Moeed Anwar and Chairman west Izhar Ahmed.

The Secretary local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh told the Sindh Local Government Minister that in all the districts, places had been allotted in each Union Council for the performance of the duty of sacrifice. He further said that the first priority would be to disposal of the remains at specific places within the city and arrangements would be made to bury and dispose of he sacrificial remains at the landfill sites under Plan Moreover he said that a comprehensive and integrated strategy had been formulated in consultation with all stakeholders to eradicate the scourge which will yield very encouraging results.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the launch of the pre-sacrifice clean-up drive was a good effort which would had long lasting results.

Syed Nasir Shah was told by the Sindh Local Government Secretary that in order to avoid any hassle and difficulty in the days of sacrifice, the solid waste department should maintain proper liaison with the district chairmen ,as only a joint strategy can work together successfully.

He directed MD Solid Waste to finalize the arrangements in all the districts before the sacrifice so that the presence of offal could not be seen at any place.

Addressing the Commissioner Karachi, the Minister local Government said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts should pay regular visits to their areas to get rid of the trend of individual sacrifice and the spread of filth.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants thanked the Sindh Local Government Minister for his special attention and timely efforts to arrange a special meeting on most important topic.