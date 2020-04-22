Strategy in-making to balance trade activities alongside safety from COVID-19: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said a strategy was under-consideration for ensuring a balance between continuity of trade activities and safety from coronavirus

Talking to Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, the prime minister said implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures set by the government regarding opening of certain trade entities was the joint responsibility of the government and traders.

Imran Khan said there was a need for simultaneous efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus besides maintaining a cycle of business activity to save the people from financial impacts of lockdown.

Javed Afridi presented proposals on continuity of trade activities amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.

He said Zalmi Foundtion and haier Pakistan would soon contribute for the Corona Relief Fund in next phase.