Strategy Made For Action Against Corrupt, Inefficient Cops: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that guidelines/ checklists are being prepared under a comprehensive strategy for taking departmental action against the corrupt and inefficient police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that guidelines/ checklists are being prepared under a comprehensive strategy for taking departmental action against the corrupt and inefficient police officers.

He was presiding over a meeting, held at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

He said that in order to make the process of inquiries transparent and impartial in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, 18-point checklist/ guidelines had been prepared initially and the purpose of the guidelines was to keep the inquiry reports free from all kinds of hurdles.

He directed the DIG IT to make the system of inquiries for departmental action more transparent and to make it fully computerised and in this regard modern software for computerization of checklists and inquiry reports should be developed.

Completely updated records of every departmental inquiry in each district, range and field formation should be kept in full detail and available at the click of a button when required.

He said that the legal officers concerned would be bound to certify after an inquiry report that the inquiry was conducted as per the checklist.

The meeting deliberated in detail on the 18-point checklist/ guidelines initially prepared by the SC.

The IG Punjab said that the police, as an institution, had to make inquiries transparent and impartial and eliminate the impression that due to shortcomings in the inquiries, police officers and officials escape punishment.

Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, DIGs and other senior officers were also present.

