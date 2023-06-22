Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented to deal with flood-related emergencies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented to deal with flood-related emergencies in Faisalabad.

During his visit to Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Head Office here, he said that 19 getter machines, 13 sucker machines and 78 de-watering sets were in operational condition while 33 generators had been provided at disposal stations of WASA.

He said that there were 38 disposal stations in the city, 18 disposal stations had double connections of electricity feeders, whereas 20 stations had single power connection; therefore, 33 generators would remain standby to use them where needed during emergency.

He directed the WASA staff to improve their efficiency and check their machinery and other gadgets time to time so that their faults could be removed well before time.

He also directed the WASA officers to monitor entire flood-related arrangements and keep their staff at emergency flood relief camps alert so that food emergencies could be dealt with in minimum response time.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Engineer Khalid Raza Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar, Ejaz Lateef, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar, Director Finance Shehar Yar Hasan, Director Operations Adnan Gill, Hammad Fazal, Muhammad Rafi, Usman Lateef, Director Drainage Usman Zia, Director Water Resources Rohan Javaid and others were also present.