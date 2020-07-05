Strategy made to streamline PM Tiger Force services: parliamentary secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that an effective strategy has been made to streamline the service of PM Tiger Force.

He was addressing an awareness seminar, organised by the district administration at Iqbal Auditorium of the University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) for volunteers of Prime Minister's Tiger Force. Social distancing was also ensured among for the participants.

He said that the Tiger Force was being organised at tehsil, union council and police station levels as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this regard, energies of the volunteers would be fully utilised.

He said that the government was working for prevention of coronavirus and other public welfare activities. He said that volunteers of Tiger Force were also playing a philanthropic role in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that establishment of the Tiger Force by Prime Minister Imran Khan for voluntary social services was an ideal step to help government agencies on various issues including coronavirus pandemic and services to suffering humanity and public welfare.

He asked the volunteers to continue their service journey with the same spirit and the district administration would extend full support to them.

District Secretary Good Governance Major Abdul Rehman Rana asked Tiger Force volunteers to provide services as per the stipulated terms and conditions and perform their services with full vigor.

He said that various suggestions had been made to the government officials for further encouragement of the Tiger Force volunteers. Further steps were being taken to strengthen ties with the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia related the aims of seminar and the objectives of setting up Corona Relief Tiger Force.

MPA Firdous Rai, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmad Sian, Farrukh Zaman and master trainers also addressed the seminar.

During the seminar, identity T-shirts and caps were also distributed among the Tiger Force volunteers.